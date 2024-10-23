Kristin Cavallari tried "everything" to rescue her marriage.

Kristin Cavallari split from Jay Cutler in 2020

The 37-year-old TV star split from Jay Cutler in 2020, but Kristin insists that she did everything she could to save their romance.

The blonde beauty - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2022 - said on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast: "My heart broke in my marriage. Even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned.

"And I really tried f****** everything I could. It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can't get there. And I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage - I mean, it was."

Now, Kristin and Jay's relationship is better than it's been in many years.

The reality star never imagined that they would still have such a healthy and respectful relationship, after their split.

Kristin - who has Camden, 12, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with her ex-husband - said: "I will say, we are in the best place that we've been in. And it's been four and a half years.

"It took four years. But things are really good with us now. So much so that we even sat together at one of Camden's basketball games recently, and that makes me so happy, because honestly, I never thought that we would get there. I really didn't."

Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint statement in 2020.

The former couple said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"