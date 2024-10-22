Kristin Cavallari hopes Jay Cutler "gets the help that he needs".

Kristin Cavallari has voiced her support for her ex-husband

The 41-year-old former sports star was recently arrested in Tennessee on charges of DUI and illegal possession of a gun while intoxicated, and Kristin has addressed the incident during the latest episode of her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast.

The 37-year-old TV star said: "Really quickly, just before we get into the episode, I wanted to hop on here and just let you guys know that this episode was recorded right before a very public incident happened last week with my ex-husband."

Kristin insisted that she will "not be commenting on what happened" with Jay. However, the reality TV star - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2022 - did voice her support for her ex-husband.

Kristin - who has Camden, 12, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with Jay - explained: "I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs. But that’s the only thing I will be saying about it publicly."

Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint statement back in April 2020.

The former couple said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"