Kristin Chenoweth wants to be the “acting equivalent” of Mariah Carey over the festive season.

The 56-year-old Broadway star has appeared in a number of Christmas movies and while pop diva Mariah, 55, holds the title of 'Queen of Christmas' thanks to her yuletide classic 'All I Want for Christmas is You', the theatre star would love it if she could take the crown as an actress.

She told PEOPLE: “I’ve done so many Christmas movies - Deck the Halls, 12 Men of Christmas, Our Little Secret coming out with Lindsay Lohan, Holidate when I played crazy Aunt Susan. The list goes on and on."

The 'Hairspray Live!' star also shared that she is putting up her decorations for the holiday this week.

She said: “First of all, I need to be cheered up this year. I need to be happy and I'm going to start decorating early and I'm not going to be ashamed.

"I don’t know what it is about this space, but I do know that I radiate true joy around this time.”

Previously, Kristin revealed that she will "never forget" what her adoptive brother said to her one Christmas when they were growing up.

The 'Wicked' star was adopted by Junie and Jerry Chenoweth when she was just five days old and recalled that in her pre-teen years, her brother Mark had told her that he had checked to make sure that no one could take her away from the family.

She told Parade magazine: "My brother, I was adopted and he was very protective of that. And for Christmas, he said, he's five years older than me, he said, I just want you to know, I've checked, I've done the due diligence and nobody can ever take you away. And that was the best gift.

"From a person that was, you know, 16 telling me that it was very, very, very sweet. I'll never forget it."