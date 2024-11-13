Kristin Chenoweth isn't worried about the 14-year age gap between herself and her husband.

The 56-year-old actress struck up a friendship with Josh Bryant - who she married in September 2023 - before they got together romantically and it has never concerned her that the guitarist is more than a decade younger than her.

Speaking on 'The View', she said: “My niece went to Oklahoma University and his band was playing and she loved them, so she hired them to do her wedding. I showed up to sing with this band I’ve never met. They were called Backroad Anthem at the time. And I look at the band and I looked at Josh and I thought, ‘Who dat? He’s so cute!’

“He’s a little younger than me, but I think age is just a number.”

The former 'West Wing' star recalled how Josh sweetly eventually asked to "court" her.

She continued: “We just became friends. A year and a half later, my nephew got married. We had stayed friends. I stayed friends with all the guys in the band. He was there and said, ‘I’d like to court you.’ And I said, ‘Are you from 1935?' "

Josh then asked Kristin where she would be performing next and came to her concert in Boone, North Carolina, then the rest was history.

She recalled: “He showed up to my concert and said, ‘Where would you like to eat?’ And I had the guts to say Waffle House because I was so hungry and we went and it’s all she wrote. That was it. He had me at Waffle House!”

The Broadway star previously admitted she had never expected to get married.

She told People magazine: "I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life. I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy" go?’ I’m so blessed."