Kristin Davis waited "an eternity" to discover whether 'Sex and The City' had been commissioned for a full season.

Kristin Davis starred on the hit HBO show

The 59-year-old actress filmed the show's pilot alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin has recalled her co-star appearing to be less enthusiastic than she was about the project.

Speaking on the 'Are You a Charlotte?' podcast, Kristin shared: "They had 18 months to decide, something like that. Maybe just a year.

"Whatever it was felt like eternity, and I would call my poor manager, Dave, every day and be like, ‘Did you hear anything? Did you hear anything?’"

Kristin was living in Los Angeles at the time, and she's recalled running into Sarah - who was ultimately cast in the role of Carrie Bradshaw - at the time.

The actress - who played Charlotte York on the HBO show - recalled: "I said, ‘Don't you want it to be picked up?’ And she said something like, ‘Yeah.' But I could tell she was just trying to please me. You know what I mean?

"I thought, ‘Oh, no. Sarah Jessica doesn't want to do it.'"

On reflection, Kristin believes that her co-star was reluctant to make a long-term commitment to the TV show, having previously enjoyed a very varied career.

She said: "We did have these massive seven-year-long contracts, which is the norm for any kind of pilot. So, for her, she'd been kind of just this, you know, journeyman actress in a way, like, doing Broadway, you know, doing movies like, 'Honeymoon in Vegas'.

"I believe her nervousness was, ‘Do I really wanna be committed? Do I wanna be tied down?’ It wasn't something that most actors like - you didn't start to be an actor because you wanted to do one job for 30 years."