Kristin Davis was ignored on-set by one of her Melrose Place co-stars.

Kristin Davis starred on the TV soap

The 60-year-old actress relished playing Brooke Armstrong on the TV soap in the mid-90s, but she found one unnamed co-star to be cold and competitive.

During an appearance on the Hey Dude... The '90s Called podcast, Kristin shared: "There were just so many so many people [on set]. And I felt and I I have obviously seen all these people since then, and and so many of them are so lovely. But at the time ... it was competitive.

"I had my friends within like, Marcia Cross and I were were close, which was wonderful. But there was one, you know, she wouldn't speak to me. Like, she wouldn't speak to me. I never had scenes with her, so it wasn't an issue. But I say, like, 'Good morning,' [and nothing.]

"But I feel like it was a period of time. And then I guarantee you now, 30 years out of it, everyone looks back and it's like, 'Oh my god. What an idiot I was.'"

Despite this, Kristin felt like she'd won the lottery when she first joined the TV show.

She said: "Melrose was intimidating in, you know, so many ways, obviously.

"I mean, I grew up ... watching all the Dallas and Dynasty and blah blah blah. So it it meant a lot to me to be on there. Obviously, it was just a job also. Like, a certain point, you're like, 'I have won the lottery. Like, I have a job. I cannot believe it.'"

Kristin felt particularly fortunate because she was a young actress trying to established herself in the industry at the time.

However, Kristin only appeared in the show for one season.

She said: "You know, it's amazing, right, from a young actor perspective. And, I mean, as far as I know, I was gonna stay there. Like, I didn't know that I was only gonna be one season, which I believe was 32 episodes, which is insane to think about now."