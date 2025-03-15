Kristin Davis "hated" one particular 'Sex and the City' storyline.

Kristin Davis has revealed the one scene she wanted cutting from 'Sex and the City'

The 60-year-old actress played art dealer Charlotte York on the hit HBO romantic comedy series - which ran from 1998 until 2004 - but a storyline involving her alter ego and on-screen husband Harry, played by Evan Handler, getting food poisoning was one she begged the writers to cut.

Recalling the plot - which saw the two characters gearing up to enjoy a variety of French cheeses before they ended up on the bathroom floor after falling ill - Kristin said on the latest episode of her 'Are You a Charlotte?' podcast: "I just hated that storyline so much.

“I went to Elisa Zuritsky and Julia Rottenberg [the writers of the episode] and said, ‘Please, do we have to do this? Why?’

"They were like, ‘It’s so funny.

“I think it was based on a story where someone went to France and had a similar experience with their decadent cheeses, which we’re not used to here.

"I didn’t like that. I didn’t want to lay on the floor of the bathroom with Evan in stained T-shirts. Ick."

The star - who reprised her role for the 'And Just Like That' reboot in 2021 - originally auditioned to play Charlotte’s New York newspaper columnist pal Carrie Bradshaw, before Sarah Jessica Parker was cast in the role instead.

She revealed on her podcast back in January: "I got this script from Darren [Star, the series creator] and it had a little note from him, and it said, ‘Kristin, I really want you to read this for the part of Carrie.'

"Carrie is very clearly the main part and she’s described as having the body of Heather Locklear with the mind of Dorothy Parker. And I'm like, ‘What?! I can’t do that!’ So I was stressing. I thought to myself, ‘I can’t possibly pull this off!'"

In the end, Kristin was drawn towards the character of Charlotte because she felt she could "relate" to the character and her approach to life.

Kristin added: "I liked this other girl, Charlotte. Because Charlotte in the pilot, there was not a lot on the page, but it was very clear that she had a different point of view than the other girls, that she was more focused on relationships and love, which I kind of related to.

"It just felt like she was more hopeful. She seemed more younger in her viewpoint and open than the other characters, which at the time I related to a lot."

‘Sex and the City’ also spawned two spin-off movies, 2008’s ‘Sex and the City’ and its 2010 sequel.