Kristin Davis didn’t want to break up with Alec Baldwin because she liked his house.

The 60-year-old actress dated the ‘Beetlejuice’ star, 66, in the early 2000’s, and has admitted the main reason she didn’t want to split from Alec was due to his “most incredible house” in Amagansett, New York.

During an appearance on the ‘Literally with Rob Lowe’ podcast, she said: “This is the thing. Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated him, okay? Can I just say that straight out.

“Like one of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.”

Kristin - who was starring in the TV show ‘Sex and the City’ as Charlotte York at the time - added she had discussed the potential separation with her 59-year-old co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

She explained: “Like, I remember I was at work and I was like, ‘Sarah Jessica, I just don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec and I, but I just really love that house.’

“Which is literally one of the only times I have felt that way, do you know? When I’m like, ‘I don’t want to break up with this person because I like his house.’ It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud but it’s true.”

Kristin recently made headlines when she revealed she once lent a man she was seeing $5,000 before she starred in ‘Sex and the City’, only to be ghosted by him.

However, the actress insisted the mystery man was not Alec.

She said: “It is not Alec Baldwin, oh my God. This is one of the things that’s out there.”

Kristin added she wouldn't have given Alec the money due to his immense wealth at the time.

She said: “I never would have had to lend Alec $5,000, my God.”

While she didn’t reveal the man’s identity, Kristen teased he was now a “very successful” actor who had been an “out-of-work actor” at the time.