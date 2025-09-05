Kurt Russell has joined the cast of The Madison.

The Tombstone actor has signed up for the Yellowstone spin-off series in an undisclosed role, Entertainment Weekly reports.

While The Madison began filming in Montana in August 2024, and in Texas in November and December that year, it is currently unclear if Kurt, 74, will star in the upcoming first episodes or in a future season of the neo-Western.

While the show - which stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox and Elle Chapman - hasn't officially been renewed by Paramount for a second season yet, David Glasser, CEO of production company 101 Studios recently told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that season 2 is set to begin production later this month.

The Madison has been described as "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana," and is the third spin-off from the original series, which featured Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the head of the cattle rancher family.

1883 starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, while 1923 had a star-studded cast led by Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

And even more offshoots are in the works, featuring characters from the original Yellowstone series.

Luke Grimes will return as Kayce Dutton in procedural Y: Marshals, which will debut on CBS next year, while The Dutton Ranch will see Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler respectively alongside franchise newcomers Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

Ed will play Everett McKinney, who is described as “a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor,” while Annette will star as "powerful, cunning and charming" Beulah Jackson, who runs a major ranch in Texas.

Cole recently spoke of how excited he is to pick up his character where Yellowstone ended.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “Kelly and I are focused on [Rip and Beth’s] relationship and our love together, and what we’re going to get [them] into,” he said. “I’m excited just like everybody else.”

Finally, the Paramount Network have also announced the development of 1944, and 6666, which will focus on the Texan Four Sixes ranch.