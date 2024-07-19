Kyle Richards used to think it would be "impossible" to go two weeks without alcohol.

Kyle Richards has been sober for two years

The 55-year-old reality star decided to go sober exactly two years ago but as she celebrated her milestone admitted that she "struggled" with the idea of the whole lifestyle change until she started to reap the rewards.

She wrote on Instagram: "This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path. I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved “Party Kyle”. I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me , the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.

But I’ve dropped enough splits and whipped enough pony tails to know when it’s time to call it a day (ok, I may still drop a split here and there. Sorry) But my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be “on” at a party or social setting.

"I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I l wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on. But the real reward is how I feel on the inside. I feel strong , energetic and grateful for my body. I want to take care of it like it has taken care of me.

It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star also feels honoured that fans who are also trying to quit the booze have cited her as an inspiration to them and these days she just prefers to wake up without the hangover or the worry about what she may have done the night before.

She said: "I want to wake up every day feeling my best. Mentally and physically strong enough to face whatever comes my way. Many strangers come up to me and tell me that I have inspired them to start their own alcohol free journey. That makes me happy and inspires me in return . So, thank you for that. I often think of the Ernest Hemingway quote

“ I drink to make other people more interesting”

Personally , I prefer to see people and situations just as they are. AND without the hangxiety."