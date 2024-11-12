Kyle Richards is in "no rush" to divorce Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle Richards is 'no rush' to divorce Mauricio Umansky despite separating from him in 2023

The 55-year-old reality star split from the 54-year-old businessman in 2023 after almost 25 years of marriage but admitted that their separation has been more of a "psychological thing" for them than anything else, so they aren’t quite ready to start legal proceedings.

She told E! News: "We just haven't felt the rush to do that. I think it's been more of a psychological thing for us and for our family. We've been getting along and there was no pressure from either side that we needed to do that."

Kyle was urged to divorce Mauricio by her 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' co-stars, and although she believes that they were coming from a "good place" with their advice, she was not really paying any attention to it because she is in a "unique situation”.

She said: "The women were giving me advice based on their experiences and their life and sort of projecting, which I understand. I think they were coming from a good place, but I also feel like every marriage, every separation is different.

"I have a very unique situation, so I wasn't really listening to their advice."

Kyle - who has Farrah, 36, with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, as well as Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and 16-year-old Portia with Mauricio - was thought to be dating country singer Morgan Wade, 29, in the wake of her split but things appeared to have fizzled out and they decide to be "good friends"'.

But the 'Halloween Ends' actress shared that her children are happy for their parents to start looking for love elsewhere again.

She said: "They very much want me to move on and be happy. If that's moving on, they want me to move on. They don't want me just sitting at home. I have their blessing and I'm very grateful for that."