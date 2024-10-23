Kylie Jenner felt "really lonely" after her 2019 falling-out with Jordyn Woods.

Kylie Jenner felt she needed distance from Jordyn Woods

The 27-year-old star put some "distance" between herself and Jordyn, after she was spotted kissing Tristan Thompson - but Kylie now believes she's benefited from the situation, suggesting that it led her to become more independent.

The make-up mogul told the November 2024 issue of ELLE: "I was heartbroken.

"We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance. Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her.

"To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that. I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip. I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well."

Kylie fell out with Jordyn, 27, after she was spotted kissing Tristan, who was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, Kylie's half-sister, at the time.

However, in 2023, Kylie explained how she reconciled with the model.

She told Interview magazine: "Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything.

"We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore.

"There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."