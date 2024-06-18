Kylie Jenner fits tests every item for her KHY brand.

Kylie Jenner takes a hands-on approach to her brand

The 26-year-old star launched her clothing line earlier this year, and Kylie has now revealed that she has a very hands-on role at the company.

The brunette beauty told PEOPLE: "A day at the office usually includes meetings with the design team, mood board creations, drop calendar planning, looking at sketches and fabrics, working on shoot creative and campaigns, and then fit testing pieces from upcoming drops."

Kylie isn't the only fit model at her company - but she always takes a keen interest in the products.

She shared: "I'm not the main fit model!

"But I do like to try on every prototype we create and make sure it has a great fit and feel. I only want to put out designs that I actually love and want to wear, so it’s really important for me to test out every piece firsthand and make sure it’s perfect."

Kylie has already enjoyed huge success with her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

And the make-up mogul previously revealed that she's motivated by her "haters".

Kylie told Interview magazine: "I make notes if I’m getting inspiration. I’m online a lot. Also the haters fuel me."

Kylie has maintained a very close relationship with her siblings, and she regards her family as an important part of her own success.

She said: "We can’t really take space because we work together. But at the end of the day, we are all obsessed with each other and would probably choose each other as friends if we weren’t family."

What's more, the reality TV star acknowledges that she has an "amazing platform" for her brand.

She shared: "I’ve had such an amazing platform and I choose to put in the work. I could have been handed the same gift and decided not to do anything with it, but I took advantage of this amazing opportunity."