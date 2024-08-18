Kylie Jenner is “incredibly happy” with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner is ‘incredibly happy’ with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

The reality TV veteran, 27, has daughter Stormi, six, and son Aire, two, with her 33-year-old rapper ex Travis Scott, and has been dating ‘Dune’ actor Timothée since last spring.

A source has now told People about how content she is with her new partner: “She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before.

“Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”

The couple recently spent time celebrating Kylie’s 27th birthday in the Bahamas with a group of her closest friends.

Reports they are closer than ever come after Kylie admitted she was stricken with postpartum depression that lasted a year after her first teenage pregnancy.

The make-up mogul told British Vogue: “Stormi wasn’t planned. It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad.

“I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her... it was wild... looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace. But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: ‘You aren’t that young.’

“I think maybe I carried myself (in a certain way), or I’d already been working for 10 years.

“It didn’t hit me (right away.) But it was a huge life change.

“(Postpartum depression from Stormi) lasted a year.”

Kylie added she suffered the same form of the blues after Aire’s birth, saying it lasted “around the same length of time”.

She went on about how she is optimistic about her future: “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and (in hindsight) I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year.

“Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress.”