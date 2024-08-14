Kylie Jenner has hit out at trolls who accused her of taking Ozempic to lose baby weight.

The reality TV regular-turned make up mogul, 27, has daughter Stormi, six, and son Aire, two, with her 33-year-old rapper ex Travis Scott, and has now insisted she regained her pre-pregnancy figure through working out.

She told British Vogue: “I was 200lbs when I gave birth to my 9lb babies: 8.3 and 8.9.

“I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later. “And I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again.

“I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures (on the Internet) and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something… .”

Kylie’s Vogue interviewer asked her: “You mean they mistakenly think you were taking Ozempic, or some such?”

She replied: “Yeah,” with the feature adding she was “annoyed” by the accusation she had used the diabetic weight loss jabs.

Kylie, who is now dating Timothée Chalamet, 28, went on: “I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum.

“I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60lbs both pregnancies?’

Kylie also said in the interview she suffered postpartum depression after both her births.

She has told on social media how she fought back after the pregnancies, saying on her Instagram Stories in 2022: “Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favourite combo.”

Kylie also told GQ she thinks being a mum taught her not to need “validation from other sources”.

She said: “I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier.”