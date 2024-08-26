Kylie Jenner is reportedly turning into a "homebody".

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been staying at home more and shunning her Hollywood friends

'The Kardashians' star is said to be shunning the showbiz party circuit and closing the door on her "Hollywood friendships" to focus on her budding romance with actor Timothée Chalamet and being at home with her two kids, Stormi, six, and Aire, two, with her apper ex Travis Scott.

A source told DailyMail.com: "She is choosing to be a homebody for the most part. For Kylie, it is her family, her kids and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothée. ...

"Time for going out and doing the Hollywood friendship thing is long past her. She is 27 going on 70. What suits her now is being out there when she needs to be, not because she wants to be. She is so busy with her relationship and being a mom and a businesswoman."

The report went on to suggest Kylie is mostly only hanging out with one friend - her longtime pal Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou - who is said to be her only "close" girlfriend at the moment.

Another insider added: "[Stassie] is the only person that Kylie turns to and the only person that has had her back no matter what and not burned her. Kylie has shut out all her other friends. She is with Timothée as much as possible but spends more time with Stassie than him even."

Kylie celebrated her 27th birthday in the Bahamas earlier this month with Timothée and a close group of pals - including Stassie -for a celebration onboard a luxury yacht.

The reality TV star recently opened up about her birthday in an interview with Vogue admitting she finally feels like herself again after battling postpartum depression following the birth of her son Aire in 2022.

She explained: "I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and (in hindsight) I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year.

"Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress."