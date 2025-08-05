Kylie Jenner has spent $500,000 on security measures at her new mansion.

Kylie Jenner's 500k olive trees

The 27-year-old reality TV star – who shares daughter Stormi, seven, and son Aire, three, with former partner Travis Scott – is building her dream home in Calabasas and has spent the huge sum on olive trees to ensure privacy, according to the US Sun.

The property will feature an underground 12-car garage and a bunker, along with 15 bedrooms, a sports court and a huge swimming pool.

Kylie - who has had issues with stalkers in the past - originally bought the land for the home in 2020 and Tony Mariotti, CEO of RubyHome Luxury Real Estate, previously shared how complicated the process of building Kylie’s mega mansion would be.

He told the US Sun: “They are bigger. I know that's obvious, but bigger homes just take longer.

“For example, that foundation, with the subterranean garage is some serious business. Not only is it huge, but it is way more complex than a typical foundation.

"If you run out of something or have difficulty with the materials, that'll cause a delay.

"They've got multiple sub-contractors coming and going, doing all sorts of work, all of which is going to be custom and detailed.

"Laying the stone or carpet in that house could take weeks instead of days.

"The city inspections that happen along the way will take longer.

"If the builders violate or overlook any building codes, it'll take days or weeks to straighten things out.

"This is a project on the scale of a large restaurant or small hotel."