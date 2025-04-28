Kylie Jenner's grief "isn’t getting easier" two months after the death of her friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

Kylie Jenner is struggling to deal with the loss of her friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

The 27-year-old reality TV star was plunged into mourning after her longtime stylist passed away in February and she stepped in to help his family cover the cost of his funeral - which took place in Texas last month - and now Kylie has admitted she's still struggling with sadness following the loss of her pal.

In a post on Instagram, 'The Kardashians' star wrote: "Found this video from [October 2024]. I thought I could get through today without crying, but the ache of missing you hit all over again. Grief isn’t getting easier, it’s getting lonelier.

"I miss you so much. Why aren’t you here? Every first without you hurts [so much]."

Jesus' funeral took place in Houston, Texas, on March 30 and was attended by Kylie and Jennifer Lopez, who was also one of the hairdresser's famous clients.

Jesus' death was confirmed via an via Instagram post in February and Kylie later shared a message revealing she has experienced "unbearable" pain since he passed away.

Alongside a carousel of throwback videos and photographs, Kylie wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support.

"I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

Kylie added "Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much.

"You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel. (sic)"