Kylie Kelce is considering calling her baby Andie.

The 32-year-old star already has daughters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and tw-year-old Bennett with her husband Jason Kelce and while they are expecting their fourth little one together, she revealed to Hollywood actress Kate Hudson that she might name her in honour of her character from 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days'.

Speaking on Thursday's (06.03.25) episode of her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, she said: "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of my favourite movies of all time, but absolutely my favourite rom-com.

"We've even considered Andie as a name for our fourth girl.

"Our first is Wyatt, our second is Elliotte, our third is Bennett. We were like, 'Andie would fit in there, and it would be so cool."

Kylie also revealed that she knows another couple who choose the same moniker for their child and has found it to be a "bada**" name.

She said: "They said that they named their daughter Anderson, as in Andie Anderson, and call her Andie. It's so bada***."

The 'Almost Famous' star approved of the name

She said: "Andie would be so cute.

"It's a great name. I love that."

Kylie thinks it is probably too late to opt for a name typically associated with girls at this point, and thinks her other three would question such a move.

She said: "If we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three.

"I think eventually, they’ll be like, ‘Why did they get a cute girly name?’"

The podcaster - who found fame when her brother-in-law Travis Kelce started dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - recently revealed that she wanted a fourth child because she likes "even" numbers.

She said: "I really like even numbers.

"We got three, and I was like, 'Three's cool. This feels good.

"Then we got out of the rough baby sleeping and all that, and I was like, 'You know what, I like even numbers, let's do it.'"