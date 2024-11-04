Kylie Minogue misses being in the 1990s.

Kylie Minogue 'misses' the culture of the 1990s

The 56-year-old pop superstar enjoyed great success in the late 1980s with her bubblegum pop career before branching out branched out into a more Indie style with hits like 'Confide In Me' and admitted that she yearns to relive everything about the culture of that time, especially without the pressures of social media.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, she said: "I miss almost everything about the 1990s.

"There were no phones, dance music was going nuts and I was in it and among it, going to the clubs, going to fashion shows, pounding the pavement, going to markets.

"I wasn't wasting time scrolling on socials or dealing with, like, adulting. So there's a lot I miss. Overall just freedom."

The 'Spinning Round' legend also noted that if she could tell her younger self anything, it would be to "trust her instinct."

She added: "Also I'd say, 'Have fun. There's a lot to come, there will be a lot of obstacles and if you can't go over them you'll find a way under them or around them. You'll find a way'."

In 2023, Kylie split from her boyfriend Paul Solomons after five years together and she has since amassed huge success on both sides of the Atlantic with her 'Tension' albums but insisted that while she is single at the moment, she is "happier than ever" with how things are.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: "There’s no one significant in my life and I feel content. I feel like this is my ¬destiny right now."

When the interviewer commented that Kylie seems to be "owning it" without a partner, she replied: "Yes, that’s fair to say. I am in that lane of life."

However, she admitted that she is always open to love.

She said: "But if there is a best friend who turns up and says to me, ‘You’ve got to meet this person’, then why not?"

In new track 'Someone For Me', she sings: "Yeah, you look happy, but do you have someone for me? To be the one, to turn me on. That’s what I need. Do you have someone for me?"

But, when asked if the song was autobiographical, Kylie responded: "No. I think 'Someone For Me' is very clever songwriting. I can really picture the story and I love twists like, ‘I really want you to be happy but do you have someone for me?’"