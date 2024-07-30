Lady Gaga is "happier than ever" after getting engaged to Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga recently performed at the Olympics

The 38-year-old pop star and the entrepreneur are currently in Paris to watch the Olympic Games, and an insider has revealed that Gaga is "on cloud nine" after getting engaged earlier this year.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It sounds cheesy to say she is happier than ever, but she really is.

"She was in a dark space before she met him but he has been a steady, reliable and loving presence in her life, something she hasn’t had for a long time.

"He isn’t in showbiz and isn’t fussed about all the glitz and glamour and that’s been monumental for Stefani."

Gaga played a central role in the Olympics opening ceremony, singing 'Mon Truc En Plumes' on a set of stairs along the Seine River.

And the chart-topping star subsequently took to social media to express her sense of pride.

Gaga wrote on Instagram: "I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre. (sic)"

Gaga was determined to "celebrate French art and music" with her performance.

She said: "Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris. (sic)"