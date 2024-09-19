Lady Gaga never addressed rumours she was a man because she didn't feel like a "victim".

Lady Gaga was subject to rumours she was a man

The 'Joker: Folie à Deux' actress was the subject to speculation early in her career but despite being asked to address the topic a number of times in interviews, she tended to avoid the question and explained she didn't want others to feel "shame" so deliberately tried to make a different "disruptive point" instead.

Speaking on ' What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates', she said: “When I was in my early 20s there was a rumour that I was a man.

"I went all over the world. I travelled for tours and for promoting my records and almost every interview I sat in — there was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored — they were like, ‘There’s rumors that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?’

“The reason why I didn’t answer the question is because I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie and I thought: What about a kid who is being accused of that who would think that a public figure like me would feel shame?

“I’ve been in situations where fixing a rumor was not in the best interest of the well being of other people. In that case, I tried to be thought provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point.”

The 38-year-old singer-and-actress admitted she thinks it is "kind of funny" to read some of the rumours that have swirled about her over the years.

She said: “I’ve been used to lies being printed about me since I was 20 years old. I’m a performer. I think it’s kind of funny.”

Gaga famously shut down questions about her biological sex during a 2011 interview with CNN.

She said at the time: “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I.”