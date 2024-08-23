Lady Gaga has got a new pup three years after her dognapping horror.

The 38-year-old singer and actress was left shaken in February 2021 when her dog walker friend was shot and critically injured while two of her French Bulldogs – Koji and Gustav – were stolen in a street attack on Sierra Bonita Avenue, Hollywood.

She has now showed off her new pet in a TikTok video that showed her lip-syncing to Bruno Mars’ ‘Die with a Smile’ as it played over the clip while she held a black French Bulldog in her lap.

Gaga mouthed in the footage: “If the world was ending, I’d wanna be next to you” – and despite showing off the new addition to her household, did not reveal the dog’s name.

After the performer’s dogs were nabbed, a woman returned them safe and well to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Community Police Station two days after the incident.

In April 2021, five suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting and dognapping.

One of the suspects, James Howard Jackson, pled no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and was sentenced to 21 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Gaga’s injured dog walker Ryan Fischer, 35, told ‘CBS Mornings’ months after the attack he was left in agony after the attack.

He said: “I was scared, I was in pain. I had a feeling, when they came up (and) pulled the gun on me that I was going to end up being shot, ’cause in my mind I was like, ‘There’s no way that I’m not going to fight for these dogs’.”

Ryan added about Gaga: “She’s helped me so much. She’s been a friend for me and after I was attacked – my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me.”