Lady Gaga ordered fish and chips during a recent visit to the UK.

The 38-year-old pop star is believed to have snubbed fancy food laid on by her record company Universal in favour of the traditional British meal as she made a brief stop in London to record some new music last week.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Gaga secretly flew into the UK after the US election and stopped off in London to record some new music.

"When she got to the studio, Universal had laid on a posh spread for her but she had other ideas.

"Gaga asked her team to head out into the capital and get her a proper British chippy tea of fish, chips, and curry sauce."

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker then travelled to Ireland to shoot a cameo appearance in the second series of the Netflix comedy horror series 'Wednesday' after her 2011 song 'Bloody Mary' went viral after being featured in the show's first season.

Meanwhile, Gaga recently described how she was in a "new place" in her life having enjoyed success in the fields of both music and acting.

The 'Joker: Folie a Deux' star told People magazine: "I’m in a new place.

"I've been in the music industry since I was a teenager. And I've been working in the film industry for the last 10 years or so.

"And, you know, I think that I just went through a lot.

"I feel really grateful for the career that I've had.

"And I feel so grateful for my fans. Also, I think I had a lot of trouble with it at one point.

"I just feel a lot better now, and it's nice to be able to say that. I feel really grateful to be able to say that."