Lady Gaga has revealed her own mother set her up with fiance Michael Polansky.

The 38-year-old singer got engaged to the businessman - who founded the Parker Foundation with Napster co-founder Sean Parker - in April after four years together, and it was her mother Cynthia Germanotta who played matchmaker.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, she recalled: "My mom, she said, 'I just met your husband.' And I was like, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!' "

However, the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' actress - who has previously been engaged to Cristian Carino and Taylor Kinney - eventually conceded and let Cynthia introduce her to Michael.

She said: "He was at a birthday party at Sean Parker’s house. I went to the party and I met him, and he was just the most amazing man I’d ever met.

"We talked for, like, three hours and then I couldn’t find him, but then he called me.”

While the 'Bad Romance' star admitted she doesn't always listen to her mother, she's glad she did on this occasion.

She added: "I’m really grateful for my mom’s advice. You don’t always take your mom’s advice, but mom did good!”

Gaga recently admitted she had been worried she'd never find the right partner.

She told America's Vogue magazine: "I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself—forever. And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life.

"And I don’t think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you’re in it. And I don’t have to do this alone anymore.”

They talked on the phone for weeks and then "just fell in love" on their first date before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

While Michael had been living in San Francisco, he moved to quarantine with the star in Malibu and they are grateful to have had the "gift" of quality time together.

Gaga said: "It was really kind of special. I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship.

"I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me—outside of Lady Gaga...

“It was very painful to see how deeply [the pandemic] affected the world. Not only how sick people got, so many people died, but also so many people were alone.

"I feel very grateful that I wasn’t alone. I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."