Lady Gaga was spurred on to achieve her career goals after college bullies set up a Facebook group to mock her dream of becoming famous.

Lady Gaga has opened up about being bullied by people at college

The 38-year-old singer - real name Stefani Germanotta - has weighed in after a screenshot of the now-deleted group titled 'Stefani Germanotta, You Will Never Be Famous' began circulating on TikTok and she revealed the page was set up by people she went to college with.

Gaga commented on the TikTok post, writing: "Some people I went to college [with] made this way back when. This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down – gotta keep going."

The group featured an image of the singer when she was younger with a large black cross scrawled across her face. It was a closed page with 12 members.

Gaga was previously a student NYU's Tisch School of Arts but she dropped out after three semesters to chase her dreams of pop stardom.

The singer previously admitted she loved studying at the prestigious school but she felt she could learn more out in the real world.

Speaking to Elle magazine in 2009, she explained: "I loved NYU, but I thought I could teach myself about art better than the school could.

"I really felt New York was my teacher and that I needed to bite the bullet and go it alone. I wasn't interested in going to frat parties and doing those sorts of collegiate things.

"I was really interested in the music scene and waitressing and cleaning toilets, or whatever the f*** it was I was doing."

She also later opened up about the bullying she suffered during her early years, telling TV show 'The Sunday Project' in 2020: "It stays with you your whole life. I remember things that bullies said in front of other people and nobody said anything.

"Nobody said, ‘Are you OK? Are you fine?’ In fact, if I was to speak up about a bully being mean to me, it would be making it worse for me at school. Being bullied has taught me the importance of kindness because it is something that can be fixed."