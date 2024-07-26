Lady Gaga sang in French during the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

Lady Gaga performed during the opening ceremony

The 38-year-old pop star performed a rendition of 'Mon Truc En Plumes' on a set of stairs along the Seine River on Friday evening (26.07.24).

The chart-topping singer - whose brief set was reminiscent of her Las Vegas residency - entertained the thousands of fans who lined the banks and bridges of the Seine.

The crowd featured a host of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer, the recently-elected British Prime Minister.

US First Lady Jill Biden and Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, were also among the dignitaries in the French capital.

Gaga - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - was supported during her performance by a host of dancers, who were all seen shaking pink pompoms.

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker was actually spotted in Paris earlier this week, sparking speculation that she would perform during the opening ceremony.

However, the organisers of the event made a concerted effort to remain tight-lipped about their plans for the ceremony.

The spectacular event took place outside of a stadium for the first time in the history of the Olympics, and thousands of athletes introduced themselves to the fans as they made their was along the river on boats.

The ceremony opened with a pre-recorded video featuring French soccer icon Zinedine Zidane, who was shown running through the streets of Paris with the the Olympic torch in his hands.

Zidane ultimately passed the torch to a group of children, and the spectacular flotilla began with the Greece boat when the torch appeared for the first time on the banks of the river.