Lady Gaga's private message to Sharon Osbourne after Ozzy's death

Lady Gaga reached out privately to Sharon Osbourne, following Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

The 39-year-old star was a huge fan of the late Black Sabbath rocker – who passed away last month at the age of 76 – and she sent a huge bouquet of flowers to his grieving widow to share her sympathies.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “The flowers must have cost hundreds but Gaga wanted to reach out.

“Gaga has always been a huge fan of Ozzy and the Osbournes – before she was famous she even used to strip to Black Sabbath's Black Sabbath.

"She once told Ozzy – he found it hilarious.”

Following Ozzy’s death, Gaga previously paid tribute with a cover of his solo hit Crazy Train during her MAYHEM BALL show in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, this comes over 10 years after Gaga and Sharon became embroiled in an ugly public feud, following a row between Gaga and Sharon and Ozzy’s daughter Kelly.

Gaga’s fans reacted with fury after Kelly made comments about her weight on the E! show fashion police.

And, Gaga took to her own website to share an open letter to Kelly.

She wrote: “I have empathy for you Kelly, but I feel it culturally important to note that you have chosen a less compassionate path. Your work on E! with the Fashion Police is rooted in criticism, judgement, and rating people’s beauty against one another.

“It used to make me truly sad when I would hear people talk about your weight when you were younger, as I was bullied too. To see you blossoming into a beautiful slender woman who makes fun of others for a living is astounding. Why not help others? Why not defend others who are bullied for their image and share your story?”

A furious Sharon defended her daughter, telling The Sun: “By not repudiating her fans' bullying, she was condoning it. That's why I called her a hypocrite.

"I was so disappointed because I had always been a huge fan. I have been to three of her shows and she's undeniably a very talented woman.

"But you can't bang on about being anti-bullying and then refuse to tell your fans to stop haranguing other young women with nasty threats."

However, during a performance on the UK X Factor, Lady Gaga and Sharon appeared to resolve their differences, with Gaga giving Sharon a hug and a birthday cake for Kelly.