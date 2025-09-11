Lainey Wilson and her "frugal" fiance don't interfere in each other's finances.

The Heart Like a Truck hitmaker admitted Devlin 'Duck' Hodges likes to "splurge" on top-of-the-range hunting equipment and she won't try to persuade him from doing otherwise because she knows he can't dictate her spending habits either.

She told Taste of Country Nights: "I'll tell ya this about Duck, he's pretty frugal, except when it comes to good hunting stuff, like getting ready for duck season and having all the appropriate gear and whatever, that's his thing he likes to splurge on.

"I'm not gonna tell him what to do, because he's not gonna tell me what kind of guitar I can buy, ya know?"

But Lainey recently told how Duck talked her out of her idea to buy a jet ski on a whim, though that wasn't because he was concerned about her spending.

She said: "Me and Duck were actually at a place called Moby Dickys, which is our favorite restaurant ever, it's on the water and it's actually where we had our first date.

"I saw somebody drive up on a jet ski, and I was like, 'We gon' get a jet ski, today, we gettin' a jet ski.'

"By the time I finished the beer, he had already talked me out of it.

"I was ready to do something crazy, I was ready to get a turquoise jet ski.

"He was like 'You're not gonna be here to ride it.' Anyway, long story short, I thought about it but it didn't happen."

The 33-year-old singer recently spoke of how important she feels it is to "dedicate" days to be with the former NFL player.

She told People magazine: "You have to definitely carve out the time. It has to be something that you're very aware of, and you're like, 'Okay, I've got a day off here in 10 days. I've got to dedicate that day to spend time with my person.'

"And we both need that and deserve that, and it's always great. We just try to soak up those moments as best as we possibly can."

The Whirlwind singer thinks their romance is "a lot different than a normal relationship" because of her touring schedule but Duck is her "best friend".

She said: "He is one of the purest hearts and people that I have ever met. He is my biggest cheerleader. We don't really play by the rules...

"We don't get to see each other all the time, and I do live a lot of my life on the road, so we're also kind of figuring it out as we go, which is fun."