Lainey Wilson has revealed how she copes with fame

The 32-year-old singer has admitted that she's been forced to adapt to the pressures of fame and success.

She told Us Weekly: "I’ve definitely become thicker-skinned, which I’m proud of, because for a minute, I did let it get to me.

"I’m human and I’m a songwriter. I think words are powerful - that’s why I started writing songs to begin with."

Lainey has had to learn how to cope with external criticism of herself and her music.

She shared: "You’ll read something negative and it kind of pings your heart for a minute. You have to pull yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on going."

Lainey has more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram and she's "learned [her] lesson" about reading the comments on her social media posts.

The 'Things a Man Oughta Know' hitmaker explained: "You’ll look at a hundred positive [ones] and then you see that one negative, and that’s the one that you’re gonna hold onto."

Meanwhile, Lainey previously claimed that country music has become "cool" once again.

The singer believes country music is on the rise and she was thrilled that Beyonce decided to follow the trend by releasing her own country-influenced album, 'Cowboy Carter', earlier this year.

Lainey told 'Extra': "It's really exciting to see how the country genre is growing so much.

"It's not just that, it's honestly the Western way of life. I feel like everybody wants to feel at home, everybody wants to feel grounded.

"When you get on the back of a horse or when you're out with your feet in the dirt or when you're listening to a country song, the truth is you feel at home."