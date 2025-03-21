Lainey Wilson thinks Devlin 'Duck' Hodges is "brave" to marry her.

Lainey Wilson thinks her fiance is brave

The 32-year-old country singer got engaged to the former NFL star last month after four years together and she has thankful to have found someone so supportive of the busy lifestyle she leads as a result of her career.

Speaking on 'The Kelleigh Bannen Show' on Apple Music Country, she said: “He is a brave man.

"First of all, anybody who is okay with this lifestyle and being in the business so much and being gone all the time, he was plucked from the sky for me.

"Don't tell him I said that… We got to keep him humble.”

The 'Heart Like a Truck' hitmaker is known for wearing bell-bottoms but she won't be donning her trademark flares for their wedding.

She said: “I’m going to wear a dress. I hadn't done the whole dress shopping.

"We haven't even picked a date or anything like that. We got some time, but I figured, you know what? I hadn't worn a dress for him yet, and I guess that would be the day to do it.”

The 28-year-old footballer designed Lainey's engagement ring himself and she revealed he was inspired by jewellery she'd shown him very early in their relationship.

She said: “Years ago I was just joking and being like, ‘Oh, check this out,’ and he was like, ‘Oh shoot'.

"I think he started saving four years ago when we first started dating… But he went in and he designed it. He took a couple of the rings that I showed him years ago and put them all together and he outdid himself.”

Lainey revealed the news of her engagement on Instagram in February.

Referring to her song '4x4xU', shared a series of photos and videos along with the caption: "4x4xU forever.(sic)"

The post included a photo of the couple holding hands at the top of a set of steps in front of a building, with further close-up images showing off the 'Heart Like A Truck' hitmaker's new engagement ring, with flowers, candles, and framed photographs visible in front of the doorway behind them.

The final slide was a short video of Lainey walking down the stairs and saying "boo" as she held her hand up to the camera.

The 'Hang Tight Honey' singer may have announced the couple's engagement via social media, but she previously admitted she and her partner prefer to keep their romance as private as possible.

She told Billboard magazine: "When it comes to mine and Duck’s relationship, there’s going to be some things that we can’t escape and people are going to say and do whatever, but me and him are on the same page about the less we put out there, the less that we’re going to have to deal with people making anything up and saying anything.

"We want to keep that as sacred as we possibly can between me and him, and so far, it has worked for us."