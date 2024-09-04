Lala Kent has given birth to a baby girl.

The 34-year-old star - who already had daughter Ocean, three, with former partner Randall Emmett - took to Instagram on Thursday (04.09.24) to reveal she had welcomed her second child, who she previously revealed was conceived via donor sperm, into the world the previous day.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Welcome to the world, my love.

“9.3.24. (sic)"

The reality TV favourite has yet to reveal any further details about her new daughter, or share any pictures.

Lala previously insisted that, while she wanted another child "so badly", she had no desire to find a "baby daddy".

Speaking on 'Vanderpump Rules', she said: "I want another baby so badly.

"My child is like fully speaking. She's very excited about the thought of a sibling.

She said: "I don't want a baby daddy. It's not happening. There's no changing my mind."

Lala split from Randall in acrimonious circumstances, and that influenced her approach to having another child.

She explained: "I know this is not the norm, and I just feel like going the donor route is the right decision for me.

"I want an absolute with this baby. No matter what, this is my baby. No one can ever come in and take it from me. I don't have to share it on Christmas Day. Just mine."

The Bravo star is keen to have "many" children in different ways over the coming years.

She said: "I think I'm going to get a sperm donor, I'm going to have this baby. Then I'd like to adopt a baby. If I meet a guy later on we can have a baby.

"I'll just have all the kids in the world and I'm going to be so happy."

In March, Lala took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

The reality TV star posted a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

She captioned the photo: "I’m expanding my pod."