Lala Kent found Travis Kelce to be "sweet" and "respectful" on the set of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023

The 34-year-old TV star recently appeared as a contestant on the show, and Lala has revealed that she enjoyed spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs player, who served as the host of the game show.

The blonde beauty said on her 'Give Them Lala' podcast: "It was one of the most fun times I've ever had. It was nothing but lightheartedness and giggles."

Lala also praised Travis, 35 - who is dating pop star Taylor Swift - for his hosting skills.

She said: "He was absolutely hysterical, even without a teleprompter.

"You can just tell when people are actually really fun and funny, and I think you can kind of tell in his relationship with T Swift, like, they just look like they're having fun. Right?”

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate - previously claimed that Taylor, 34, has helped to make the Kansas City Chiefs a "worldwide team".

The sports star told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also admitted to being wowed by Taylor's work ethic.

The 29-year-old star - who is one of the best players in the NFL - said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."