Lala Kent doesn't intend to "reach out" to her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars after she was axed from the show.

Lala Kent won't reach out to former co-stars

The 34-year-old beauty starred on the hit reality TV series alongside the likes of Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor and Ariana Madix - but Lala doesn't plan to make amends with any of her former co-stars after Bravo announced plans to relaunch the show with an all-new cast.

The TV star - who has been publicly critical of Ariana in the past - said on the 'Scheananigans' podcast: "I’ve got my circle right where I want it to be. It’s not that I for some reason am forgetting all of the bad stuff that happened. I’m sure other people have not.

"But I don’t think I need to reach out to anybody. I’m happy in the space that I’m in."

Lala recently confessed to having "mixed feelings" about being axed from 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The reality TV show was renewed for a 12th season, with Bravo announcing that an all-new cast will be hired, and Lala subsequently took to social media to react to the news.

She said on Instagram at the time: "Where to begin. I was a young girl from Salt Lake City who made her way to L.A. I would introduce myself as Lauren, but because my childhood best friend referred to me as Lala, my nickname quickly stuck. Sur was a place that became home. I found myself not only sipping on vodka sodas there, but behind a hostess stand… it still to this day is the most intimidating job I’ve ever had. A short time later the opportunity to be on a show called Vanderpump Rules landed in front of me. (sic)"