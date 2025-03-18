Lala Kent has not "cancelled out" the idea of having more children.

Lala Kent has not 'cancelled out' the idea of having more children

The 34-year-old reality star already has daughter Ocean, four, with her ex-husband Randall Emmett, as well as six-month-old Sosa - whom she welcomed via a sperm donor - and even though she prefers to "play it by ear" when it comes to having another baby, she isn't "ready" to think that the pregnancy stage of her life might be done with,

She told People: " I play it by ear. I have not cancelled out having one more.

"I think that I just, I'm not ready for that stage of my life to be over, you know, the having kids. The next time that my flesh and blood, I guess, in baby form would be when my girls have kids of their own. So I'm just not ready to be done with it, especially when I look at Ocean and Sosa as like brand new babies!"

Meanwhile, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star just cannot believe how much time has passed since she had her first little girl, and noted that her eldest has really embraced her "new role" in life as a big sister.

She said: "I'm like, 'Where did the time go?' When she had first appeared on Vanderpump Rules, [she was] just this tiny little bean, and now she's a little person with all the personality in the world.

"It feels really good. She's really sunk into her role as big sis.

"I think when Sosa first arrived, Ocean was like, 'This is the most boring thing ever.' I think she just thought, 'Here's your sister. She was born a baby, and she'll never grow up.."