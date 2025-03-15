Lala Kent has been sober "for over six years".

Lala Kent has discussed her sobriety journey

The 34-year-old reality star admits that alcohol took her to a "pretty dark place" - but sobriety has transformed her life over the last six years.

Lala - who has Ocean, three, and Sosa, six months - said on her 'Give Them Lala' podcast: "I’ve been sober for over six years.

"It’s been great [because] drinking, when I think about it, takes me to a pretty dark place. I really started hitting the bottle hard - same with [her brother] Easton - once our dad died.

"I think about it, like, when my kids get to that point in time, I have to be very open with them [and say], ‘If you’re going to drink, there is no version of you driving, getting in the car with someone. Call me, I will ask zero questions - not one question. Just pick up the phone and I will be there; you don’t have to say a thing to me.'"

Lala - whose dad died following a stroke and a car accident - is encouraged to see so many young people are making their health their number one priority.

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star admitted to being scared that her kids might turn to alcohol and drugs during their teens.

Lala explained: "What’s in [with Generation Z nowadays] is not drinking, which I freaking love. I hope that stays when my kids [grow up].

"My biggest fear is I sit there and I’m watching these kids in junior high and high school and I’m like, ‘This is very much the time that they start experimenting, going to their friend’s house [and] maybe smoking a joint.'"