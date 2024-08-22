Lala Kent's 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars still have a "really special place in [her] heart".

Lala Kent still has a lot of fondness for her co-stars

The 33-year-old beauty has been publicly critical of some of her co-stars in recent months, but Lala has now insisted that she still has a lot of fondness for the likes of Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.

She said on the 'Give Them Lala' podcast: "They all have a really special place in my heart.

"I had a really fun time with Ariana when I first was on the show. Katie, my friendship with her [during] season ten, I thought that that friendship was really on point.

"When I think back, I’m like, ‘Wow, even though it was a hard time in my life, that friendship really got me through a tough time in my life.’"

Despite this, Lala acknowledged that she's drifted apart from Katie over recent times.

She said: "Katie and I were very close. I don’t think now we have anything in common and that’s OK.

"I don’t even know what we would talk about [now]. We’re just in such different places and I think that friendship was meant to be the way it was for the time being."

Lala believes her friendship with Katie simply "ran its course".

The reality TV star added: "I have nothing but fond memories of the friendship I had with Ariana and Doute. But people change and move on."

Meanwhile, Lala previously accused Ariana of behaving like a diva on 'Vanderpump Rules'.

She said on the 'Two Ts in a Pod' podcast: "What I started getting upset about is now we're bringing a little bit of divaness to my place of work that I've been doing for eight years. And I have a hard time when people think that they are bigger than the show."