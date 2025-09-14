Lana Condor compares meeting husband to Taylor Swift song

Lana Condor has compared her first meeting with her husband to a Taylor Swift song.

The To All The Boys I’ve Love Before actress knew it was love at first sight when she spotted 31-year-old actor Anthony De La Torre at an Emmys party 10 year ago and she said he “didn’t stand a chance”.

She told PEOPLE: “I locked eyes on him, and I didn't let him go. It was like a Taylor Swift song. I beckoned him with my eyes. He didn't stand a chance. He didn't stand a chance against me.”

“I was with colleagues. He was with friends. I think he was with his team. And then we just made eye contact. And that was about it. He walked up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, I'd like to make a friend.’ And I was like, in my brain, I was like, ‘Great, I'd like to meet a husband. It's nice to meet you.’”

Lana, 28, and Anthony, 31, dated for seven years before announcing their engagement in January 2022.

The pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Malibu's Serra Retreat in 2024.

Lana wore a Vera Wang gown which was extra special to her as she had picked it out with her late mother Mary Condor.

And Lana loves married life.

She told Extra: "It's the best, I love it. We've been together for so long, but yeah, I got married [last] October and I am so happy, and he is everything to me. I'm just really grateful that I have my dream husband."