Lana Del Rey’s married life is ‘good’

The singer, 39, shocked fans in September when she suddenly tied the knot in Des Allemands, Louisiana, with alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene – the same area where he works as a captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur.

Opening up for the first time about how being a new wife, Lana said on the red carpet of the InStyle Imagemaker Awards when asked how marriage was treating her: “It’s good. We’re happy.”

‘Summertime Sadness’ singer Lana walked down the aisle with her dad Robert Grant wearing a white bridal wedding gown.

She and Jeremy – a divorced father-of-three – were also joined by their friends and family at the reception at a public harbour, which was decorated with a huge tent and several tables.

Lana’s sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant joined in on the celebrations.

Lana stepped out publicly for the first time with Jeremy for her friend Karen Elson’s wedding in New York City earlier in October, following a string of low-key sightings snapped by fans in recent months.

Jeremy has two daughters and a son and met Lana years ago – but only started dating the performer this year.

In May 2019, Lana first posted about Jeremy on her Facebook account after booking one of his boat tours with friends in Louisiana, captioning a picture: “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours.”

And in a now private post on Instagram, Jeremy said: “I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure @lanadelrey.”

Lana and Jeremy were snapped in August 2024 holding hands at the Reading Festival in England, and the same month they were seen enjoying a meal at Harrod’s, London.

It’s been reported Lana and Jeremy picked up a marriage licence three days before their 26 September open-air nuptials by the water.