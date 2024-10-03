Lana Del Rey has hailed her new husband as "the one and only".

Lana Del Rey is very happy

The 39-year-old singer married Jeremy Dufrene in a low-key ceremony in Louisiana last week and she's now revealed they are both "very happy" with married life so far.

A fan site shared candid video footage of the couple in New Orleans over the weekend on Instagram, which Lana herself commented on, initially to share her frustration at her lack of privacy.

She wrote: "Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker."

But the 'Video Games' hitmaker then commented on her own post to praise the 49-year-old alligator tour guide.

She gushed: "All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy."

Lana and Jeremy married on a bayou in Des Allemandes, where the groom usually takes his visitors on swamp tours.

Pictures obtained by DailyMail.com showed the 'Summertime Sadness' star wearing a long white dress and holding a bouquet of flowers as she's walked down the aisle by her father Robert Grant.

Jeremy wore a black suit and his bride added a blue ribbon to her hair before heading to the reception, which is said to have been held by the water along the public harbour with white tents and tables set up on the grass.

The outlet reported Lana's sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant were among the guests at the ceremony.

The couple were first linked in August when they were seen holding hands at the Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK, and they later went public with their love affair when they attended Karen Elson’s wedding in New York City earlier this month alongside pals including Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Lana is believed to have known Jeremy for several years after first sharing a selfie with him back in 2019 when she shared a social media post about his swamp tours while the singer hinted at a romantic relationship in May when she referred to him as "my guy" in a post on Instagram.