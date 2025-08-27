Lana Del Rey knew "immediately" that she had fallen in love with her husband Jeremy Dufrene after meeting him on one of his alligator tours.

Lana Del Rey 'immediately' fell in love with her husband Jeremy Dufrene

The 40-year-old singer tied the knot with the tour guide last September and recalled how she instantly realised that Jeremy was the one when the pair first encountered each other on a Louisiana swamp boat tour back in 2019.

In an interview with W magazine, Lana said: "When we met, I realised pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table.

"Jeremy said, 'I work with alligators - I have tough skin.' And he is a man of his word. All the things that made me upset - and there were so many! - he would just listen and say, 'You be you - and I'll just love you more.'"

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker confessed that the pair's first year of marriage has been challenging at points because of the attention placed on them, although Lana has been grateful for her husband's relaxed approach.

She explained: "If I was him, I would have been nervous - my emotions were more overwhelming than usual, and my usual emotions can be quite overwhelming! But Jeremy was fine. He said, 'If you want, worry about yourself, but don't worry about me!'"

Lana also discussed how Jeremy's quiet nature and their frequent "parking-lot time" helped to inspire her unreleased song Stars Fell on Alabama.

She said: "Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life. He's quiet in public, but around me he talks all the time. It's strange: Jeremy and I have what we call 'parking-lot time'. We spend so much time in parking lots, just reading or talking in the car."

The Video Games singer added: "Sometimes, in life, you think you're the only one in the world who loves a particular thing, like sitting in an empty Macy's or Home Depot parking lot. You might be really weird to some people, but then you find another soul who feels the same way."

Del Rey even revealed that she is more comfortable with alligators as a result of her marriage to Dufrene.

The star said: "I was nervous at first, but Louisiana has nicer alligators than Florida. Jeremy swims with the alligators! I swim in the bayou also, and the alligators are there, but I don't swim alone."