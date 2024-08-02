Lance Bass has encountered a "plot twist" in living with diabetes.

Lance Bass has diabetes

The NSYNC singer previously revealed he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic but he's now been told he was "misdiagnosed" and actually has Type 1.5 diabetes, otherwise known as latent autoimmune diabetes of adults (LADA).

Speaking of his "plot twist" in a sponsored Instagram Reel promoting a continuous glucose monitor, he said: “As all of you know, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes a few years back.

“But when I was first diagnosed, I had a difficult time getting my glucose levels under control even though I made adjustments to my diet, medication, and my workout routine.”

“I recently discovered that I was misdiagnosed. I actually have Type 1.5, or latent autoimmune diabetes of adults [LADA].”

LADA is similar to Type 1 diabetes, where the pancreas stops producing insulin, but develops slowly in adults over the age of 30.

The 45-year-old star admitted earlier this year it had been "really hard" to keep his condition under control.

He told People magazine: "I developed diabetes during COVID, and I'm really trying to figure out how to control that. I'm definitely conscious of my eating now.

"I'm learning what you can eat, when you can eat, when you take your insulin - and all that has just been really hard lately."

Lance - who has two-year-old twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin - has prioritised his health since he received his diagnosis.

He shared: "The older I get, the more I know I have to take care of my body. So I work out when I can.

"Exercising is so key right now, but it's hard for me because of my schedule to get to a gym. So I do have a nice set-up at my house and I get 15 minutes here, 20 minutes there.

"The biggest thing that I've learned is to drink tons and tons of water. You think you're drinking too much water, [but] you need to drink even more than that."