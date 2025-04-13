Landon Barker adores his baby brother Rocky.

Landon Barker is a proud big brother

The 21-yeaar-old musician's dad Travis Barker welcomed his first child with wife Kourtney Kardashian into the world 17 months ago and although he was apprehensive about holding his younger half-sibling when he was a newborn, Landon is much more comfortable with Rocky now.

He told E! News: “I love baby Rocky. He’s to the size now where I don’t feel like I’m going to—I don’t know, I had this weird fear that was like, ‘Oh my god. He’s so fragile.’ But he’s a bit bigger now so I feel very comfortable holding him.

“He kind of knows my name already. He calls me Don."

Landon - whose mother is Shanna Moakler - admitted life in the spotlight can be tough for him and his 19-year-old sister Alabama Barker and he urged people to be kinder.

He said: “Words can hurt. Even with my little sister or with myself or whoever.

“Most of the time, people are like, ‘Hey, don’t read into that,’ but it’s f****** hard to have your every move judged. So, I feel like we just all need to be kind.”

The 'Over You' singer admitted his family's opinions matter to him more than anyone else.

He said: “All I want to do is make my dad and my family proud of me. I care about what a lot of people think, but that’s a very valued opinion for me.”

And Landon also runs his music by “friends like Machine Gun Kelly or people that I really look up to.”

He added: “I really value their opinion and really have a lot of respect for what they do and what they’ve accomplished.”

Blink-182 drummer Travis - who is also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whose mom is his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 49, as well as Kourtney and Scott Disick's children Penelope, 12, Reign, nine, and Mason, 14 - recently admitted he has the "coolest" relationship with Landon and he loves helping him with his music.

He told the Wall Street Journal: "When I was growing up, I was into the Beastie Boys, Slayer, King Diamond and Minor Threat while my dad was listening to Johnny Cash, Buck Owens and Willie Nelson. At the time it was hard, having different musical tastes. But my son and I have had the same musical taste all our lives.

"It's the coolest relationship.

"Landon is home, most of the time, creating music by himself. But when I'm home, he asks me to do a few days in the studio or help finish a song, or listen to them, and I help him however I can."

Asked what advice he has passed down to his son, he replied: "If you want to be great, you've got to spend countless days in the studio.

You've got to make so much music before you make the music that you want to put out and give to the world."