Larsa Pippen is not interested in becoming friends with Kim Kardashian again.

The former best friends fell out five years ago and although Larsa has previously suggested that Kim's ex-husband Kanye West played a role in their friendship split, Larsa insisted she has no plans to reconcile with Kim, 44.

She told The Jason Lee Show: "I’m not the same person I was yesterday, and I feel like I'm good."

However, Larsa, 51, revealed her daughter Sophia Pippen, 16 – who she shares with ex-husband Scottie Pippen – is still close to Kim and her family as Kim is her godmother.

She said: “I feel like Sophia has a good relationship with Kim. She still hangs out with the Kardashians. They’re loving to her, so I feel like I don’t want to tarnish that. It’s fine."

The public first learned of Larsa and Kim’s rift when Kim and her siblings Kourtney and Khloe all stopped following Larsa on social media.

Those close to Kim insisted there was no falling out but that the pair "naturally grew apart over a period of time”.

A source told E! News: “Kim is focused on matters at home. They are just in a different place in their lives and are not as close as they used to be.

“For Kim's own mental health she wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed. There are a lot of people she is still friends with who she doesn't follow on social media."

Speaking about the drama on The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa previously said: “I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship."