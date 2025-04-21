Bella Ramsey is "in denial" about fame.

Bella Ramsey doesn't feel famous

'The Last of Us' star - who is non-binary and uses gender-fluid pronouns - was propelled to stardom after landing a role in the hit TV show but Bella, 21, is adamant "day-to-day life hasn’t changed" - insisting they still take public transport and wear scruffy clothes when out and about.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Bella explained: "With the release of season two [of 'The Last of Us'], I’ve realised that there is a large element of it that’s out of my control – but a large element of it also is.

"Yeah, I’ve been still getting the tube [the London Underground]. And just walking around. My day-to-day life hasn’t changed. I go out in my joggers, I go out in my ripped T-shirt that needs a wash. I’m sort of in denial about it. Or can’t comprehend it so just carry on as if nothing’s happened."

Bella went on to insist fame is fleeting and the fuss will die down in a "few months" following the release of 'The Last of Us' series two.

They added: "What I’ve realised is that you reach that level of fame for a few months, then people move on to the next thing, the next show.

"Now going into season two, I’m aware that it’s going to hype back up. I’m going to be more recognisable, people are going to want to talk to me a bit more for a couple of months. Then it’ll just die down again ...

"Which is a really, really big relief."

Bella started out as a child star and won roles in 'Game of Thrones' and Lena Dunham's film 'Catherine Called Birdy' before scoring a part in 'The Last of Us' - and Bella feels as if they missed out on being a teenager.

They added: "There is now an element of me looking back and being like: 'Oh, I was never a teenager.' I do feel like I went from kid to adult. I had to show up on set every day and be responsible and have this very adult job."

Bella spent a long time hanging out with people who were older but they now have made a good group of friends the same age.

Bella said: "Now, living in London, I’ve got a small group of friends who are my age – for the first time, really. That’s been a really, really positive thing."