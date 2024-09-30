Gavin Creel has been hailed as a “prince”.

Gavin Creel has been hailed as a ‘prince’

The ‘American Horror Stories’ actor, 48, died on Monday (30.09.24) two months after being diagnosed with cancer, following a career that saw him carve a career as a beloved Broadway star.

Among the tributes that poured in to Gavin in the wake of news breaking of his death was one from performing arts institute the New York City Center, which posted on X: “We lost our prince. The New York City Center and ‘Encores!’ family is devastated by the death of Gavin Creel today.

“The world has less light.”

And LGBTQ support group GLAAD issued a statement in his memory that said: “We’re devastated to hear about the passing of Gavin Creel, the out actor and Broadway star who delighted audiences throughout the years.

“He was a co-founder of Broadway Impact, an advocacy group that mobilized the New York theatre community in the pursuit of marriage equality.

“In 2010, Creel accepted the Special Recognition Award for Hair at the GLAAD Media Awards. Our hearts go out to everyone who knew and loved him.”

Gavin’s death was confirmed on Monday by his partner Alex Temple Ward, and his family asked for gifts or donations in his memory be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids cause.

Gavin, known to TV fans for playing Troy Winslow on ‘American Horror Stories’, had Sarcoma – a cancer that which forms in connective tissue including bones and muscle.

He was diagnosed in July and had been getting treatment at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering.

The actor landed a Tony Award nomination after his debut as a lead in the 2002 production of ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’.

He got another nomination for his performance in ‘Hair’ before he earned a Laurence Olivier Award for playing Elder Price in the West End version of ‘The Book of Mormon’.