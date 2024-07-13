The late Dr Ruth Westheimer has a book coming out later this year.

The late Dr Ruth Westheimer has a book coming out later this year

Pioneering sex therapist Ruth, born Karola Ruth Seigel, died aged 96, with her peaceful passing at her New York home announced by her publicist on Saturday. (13.07.24)

Her representative Pierre Lehu has also confirmed she was working on a book before her passing with US journalist Allison Gilbert.

Allison said in a tribute to the expert on X alongside a snap of them together: “American icon @AskDrRuth has died. I am heartbroken. Recently, on June 4, her closest friends and family gathered to celebrate her 96th birthday. It was a joyous occasion.

“I will keep the memory of that wonderful evening close to my heart. Already missing my friend so much.”

Allison’s X bio includes the line: “Writing a book with @AskDrRuth.”

Pierre said: “It’s amazing, there was stuff still going on in her life and someone wants to make a biopic about her.”

Rith, who was 4ft 7in tall, is globally renowned for revolutionising the way the world talked about sex and sexuality and for helping drive the ‘sexpert’ industry.

She died peacefully at home in Manhattan while clutching her family’s hands, her publicist said.

No cause of death has yet been announced.

German-American Ruth married three times and had two children, and was born in Wiesenfeld, Germany.

While supporting safe sex, Ruth’s mission was to get people to openly discuss sex and sexuality – with her motto being there was nothing to be ashamed of.

She wrote more than 40 books and in 1984 launched her ‘Dr Ruth Show’, which featured the host’s blunt and witty advice on sex.