Lea Michele has given birth to a daughter.

Lea Michele shared the first picture of her new baby girl

The 'Glee' star become a mum for a second time when she welcomed a little girl named Emery Sol with her husband Zandy Reich following a heartbreaking battle to conceive again after previously welcoming their son Ever Leo in 2020.

Lea confirmed her happy news in a post on Instagram on Sunday (25.08.24), writing: "Our hearts are so full Emery Sol Reich." She added a picture of the proud parents and their son putting their hands close to the baby's feet.

Emery is believed to arrived shortly after her big brother turned four earlier this month.

Lea previously opened up about the painful battle to conceive her second child revealing she suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages before getting pregnant with Emery.

The actress previously struggled to get pregnant with Ever but put it down to complications from polycystic ovary syndrome and she hoped "getting pregnant a second time would be easy" but she went on to suffer "two back-to-back, very early, failed pregnancies" followed by a third.

During an appearance on the 'BDA Baby' podcast, Lea explained: "'I had never had a miscarriage before. The first one, I was like, 'That was weird'.

"When it happened again right away, I was like, 'Wait a second. Something is wrong' ... It wasn't until a little bit later [that] I had another.

"I was working at the time. It was super challenging to ... process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful."

After her third miscarriage, Lea sought medical help and was eventually diagnosed with endometriosis.

The actress underwent surgery and then had to take "so many drugs and medications" and get "one thousand shots" before she finally got pregnant with baby number two.

She also revealed her latest pregnancy experience has been "very different" to her first, telling PEOPLE: "It was an incredibly different experience, being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic.

"So it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity. And now, it's New York, it's the busy streets. I'm working, I'm a mom, and it's very different ...

"None of my friends saw me pregnant, ever. You know, my best friend, Jonathan [Groff], never saw me pregnant. He wasn't with me, and my dad was in New York, he was on the East Coast [during] the pandemic.

"So to be able to have this experience and share this time with my friends and family has been really wonderful, and not something that I got to do before."