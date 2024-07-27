Lea Michele has loved introducing her son to "different types of music".

Lea Michele is expecting a second child

The 37-year-old actress has Ever, three, with her husband Zandy Reich, and Lea has revealed that her son "loves listening to music of all different kinds".

The brunette beauty - who is pregnant with her second child - told PEOPLE: "I think for me, as a singer, what I'm so grateful for is to be able to open his eyes to different types of music, different styles and things like that, so that's been really fun."

Despite this, Lea joked that her son isn't keen to hear her sing.

The actress - who is best-known for playing Rachel Berry in the hit TV series 'Glee' - quipped: "I mean, he would way rather hear Alexa and have her put on Trolls and all of that."

Meanwhile, Lea recently revealed that her latest pregnancy experience has been "very different" to her first.

The Hollywood star said: "It was an incredibly different experience, being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic.

"So it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity. And now, it's New York, it's the busy streets. I'm working, I'm a mom, and it's very different."

Lea loves that she's now able to share her pregnancy experience with her friends and family.

She explained: "None of my friends saw me pregnant, ever.

"You know, my best friend, Jonathan [Groff], never saw me pregnant. He wasn't with me, and my dad was in New York, he was on the East Coast [during] the pandemic. So to be able to have this experience and share this time with my friends and family has been really wonderful, and not something that I got to do before."