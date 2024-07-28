Lea Michele is determined to share her career successes with her children.

Lea Michele is expecting her second child

The 37-year-old actress - who has Ever, three, with her husband Zandy Reich and has another child on the way - loved that her son was able to watch her perform in 'Funny Girl'.

Lea - who played Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of the musical - told PEOPLE: "I just think that for me, at the forefront of my brain is having the experience of being in 'Funny Girl' this past year.

"My son was able to come and see the show, and he sat through the entire show at two-and-a-half, which is pretty impressive. It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life."

Lea explained that 'Funny Girl' was filmed for "the archives" and she loves the idea that her unborn daughter will be able to watch it one day.

She said: "Maybe my daughter will watch that show in 15 years or whatever. That would be really incredible, to say like, 'Your brother was in the audience and he watched it.'"

Meanwhile, Lea recently revealed that her latest pregnancy experience has been "very different" to her first.

The Hollywood star said: "It was an incredibly different experience, being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic.

"So it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity. And now, it's New York, it's the busy streets. I'm working, I'm a mom, and it's very different."

Lea loves that she's now able to share her pregnancy experience with her friends and family.

She explained: "None of my friends saw me pregnant, ever.

"You know, my best friend, Jonathan [Groff], never saw me pregnant. He wasn't with me, and my dad was in New York, he was on the East Coast [during] the pandemic. So to be able to have this experience and share this time with my friends and family has been really wonderful, and not something that I got to do before."